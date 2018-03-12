Golfbreaks.com Appoints GMS as International PR Agency

GMS has announced that leading golf travel company Golfbreaks.com ,has appointed the agency to manage its international PR in 2018.

The agreement will see GMS assist Golfbreaks.com in increasing brand exposure and delivery of the company’s messaging in key growth markets, including Scandinavia and the USA.

“We are thrilled with this opportunity and excited to be working with a company that has garnered such a wonderful reputation for service and loyalty to its customers,” commented Phil Craghill, Director at GMS.

“Golfbreaks.com currently organises getaways for more than 200,000 golfers a year and has ambitious plans to raise awareness of the brand around the world. We are looking forward to working closely with the company to help it achieve these goals.”

Keith Mitchell, Chief Marketing Officer at Golfbreaks.com , added: “We will be celebrating our 20th anniversary this year, and our aspirations have never been higher. Partnering with such an experienced PR agency as GMS will help drive us forward in 2018.

“The relationship will also help us to realise our ambitions in many areas and develop the brand and products on a global scale, particularly in the US and Scandinavia.”

Golfbreaks.com was formed in 1998 by Chief Executive, Andrew Stanley. and offers golfers the opportunity to play at over 2,000 of the best venues in the UK, Europe and beyond, organising everything from overnight breaks to bespoke tours and overseas Pro-Am tournaments. The team at headquarters is 150 strong and is supported by offices in Charleston, South Carolina and Copenhagen, Denmark.

Golfbreaks.com joins the current GMS client roster which includes BGL Golf, Carnoustie Golf Links, Centurion Club, Close House, ECCO Golf, Essendon Country Club, Foremost Golf, Golf Genius Software, Golf Pride, La Reserva Club, London Golf Club, Nippon Shaft, Shot Scope Technologies, PING, PING Apparel, Prince’s Golf Club, and Sotogrande SA.

