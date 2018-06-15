GolfBox ProPlanner Proves That Lessons Improve Game Performance

GolfBox’s lesson management product (ProPlanner) has provided insight into the correlation between individual game performance and professional golf lessons. Over 2017, ProPlanner captured data from 20,000 golfers who had booked one or more lessons through the platform. The captured data established a positive trend between number of lessons booked and the chance of lowering handicap percentage (HCP). GolfBox identified the correlation when they analysed the captured data against a control group sourced from the same geographical region.

The data uncovered golfers who undertook lessons from a professional had an improved chance of lowering HCP (Table 1). The below table illustrates the chance of lowering HCP vs lessons booked.

Golfers who had 3 plus lessons from January to December 2017 were 48.8% more likely to lower their handicap, whereas golfers who had no lessons had a chance of lowering HCP by 25.6%. Table 1 also notes that golfers who partook in 1 lesson per year had a 38.6% chance and golfers who participated in 2 lessons had a 41.7% of lowering their handicap.

When reviewing the dataset by Handicap Group (Table 2) it also showed a strong correlation between lessons booked and handicap performance. Table 2 shows golfers who booked 3 plus lesson increased the chance of lowering their handicap across all HCP groups, ranging from 38.5% to 48.8%.

Nick Thornton GM of MPower Golf from GolfBox’s parent company MPower MSL said “ProPlanner has been specifically designed for PGA Professionals to grow and manage their lessons and in turn generate additional revenue from lessons.

“We are very pleased that ProPlanner has generated 9 million dollars’ worth of lesson revenue for PGA Professionals since its inception. We will continue to work with our PGA partners in ensuring this is the lesson booking software of choice for the golf industry.”

GolfBox ProPlanner, the official lesson booking software for the PGAs of Europe, assists with the daily scheduling and management of a Golf Professional’s business. Established in EMEA and APAC regions, ProPlanner has assisted in the booking of 155,000 lessons in over 24-month period globally.

GolfBox ProPlanner is currently running a 6 month no obligation trial for UK Golf Professionals. For additional product information Martin Eskesen, Export Sales, Marketing and PGA Professional GolfBox – an MPower MSL Company Email: me@golfbox.dk