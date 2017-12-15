Golfbidder celebrates 20th anniversary

Golfbidder are proud to announce that December 2017 marks their 20th anniversary. Golfbidder began life in 1997 as Mashie Niblicks, a shop in Raynes Park specialising in buying and selling used golf clubs. The success of Mashie Niblicks – alongside the increasing momentum of the internet – led to the renaming and launch of Golfbidder online in 2001.

In the early days Golfbidder relied on a small network of PGA Professionals, but now deals with more than 1,000 pro shops and golf stores across the UK and Europe.

Managing Director Liam Robb was very positive about the anniversary, saying “After 20 strong years Golfbidder continues to look forward. In 2018 we aim to make life even easier for pro shops, with our 72 hour ‘Payment Promise’ and a simplified quotation process.”

Golfbidder www.golfbiddertrade.com