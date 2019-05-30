Golf Travel Centre announces Zest.Golf Partnership

Golf Travel Centre has become the latest company to partner with Zest.Golf as both organisations look to drive improvement in the process of booking golf travel.

Whether looking for a golf break in the UK, or a golf holiday a little further afield in Europe or worldwide, Golf Travel Centre offer everything from overnight golf breaks to bespoke holidays. They are devoted to golf travel and, as specialists in UK, European and International golf holidays, help golfers find their perfect golf break.

Having partnered with Zest.Golf, which has developed channel manager technology that provides a 100% open connection between golf courses, tee-sheet providers and sales partner platforms, they are now relishing future opportunities.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Zest Golf,” said Patrick McCaghy, managing director at Golf Travel Centre. “We will be working together in order to streamline the tee-time booking process for our clients. As we build out our front-end processes, the solution that Zest has created will allow us to bring live tee-time availability into that user journey. This is a hugely exciting development, as we know the process of booking golf travel is well behind the curve compared to the travel industry as a whole. This collaboration comes at a very exciting time for both companies.”

Zest.Golf, based in Scotland, and with tech partners in the Netherlands, is continuing to work closely with tee-sheet providers and sales channels across the world to encourage them to maximise the opportunity that exists with their new technology. Zest.Golf is currently providing the opportunity for businesses and golfers alike to invest in their business via a crowdfunding campaign at www.seedrs.com/zest.

Oliver Dury, commercial director at Zest.Golf, added: “We are delighted to have partnered with Golf Travel Centre, building on other recent announcements, including with GolfSpain. Golf Travel Centre boast a wide reach as specialists in the golf market place and we look forward to working together. With our crowdfunding campaign now live, we encourage investors to get involved in our campaign as we strive to improve the global tee time market place for the benefit of all.”

In recent times, Zest.Golf has also agreed partner agreements with GolfSpain, Chronogolf, BirdieEyes, GolfLink and Greenfee365.

Golf courses can register now for the channel manager at www.zest.golf. Registration provides courses with the opportunity to connect to sales channels and start selling tee-times as soon as the platform goes live. You can also view more information at Golf Travel Centre.