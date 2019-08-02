Golf Tees Off Leeds United Business Club Partnership

Brandlink Golf has celebrated its Yorkshire roots by partnering with the Leeds United Business Club. The company offers unique online retail services for golf products, coupled with an event management service and exclusively representing several brands within the UK. Utilising the large audience of sports fans at Elland Road, the business is looking to showcase its unique range of services to more than 30,000 fans every matchday.

The business was formed by Andy Broughton in 2017 following encouragement from professional golfing friends, having previously worked as a caddy. With an extensive list of contacts throughout the sport, Brandlink began by organising corporate and charity golf events, before expanding into the retail market.

Given the opportunity to represent a variety of golfing brands in the UK, the company offer a range of products spanning from custom-fit clubs to spike-less golf shoes. Broughton explained why he believes joining the Leeds United Business Club will benefit the business:

“I know from personal experience of going to Elland Road year after year, of seeing the companies around the stadium, that over time you know exactly who the business is. I spoke to a few people who were also members, and everyone said it had worked for them.

“Because we’re a bit different to most companies, we’ve got more chance of catching people’s eye if golf is something that they’re interested in. I’ve had a couple of emails come through the website that have said they didn’t realise anyone related to golf was involved with the Business Club and they wanted to do business together. It helps the company gain brand recognition and brand respectability.”

The Leeds United Business Club is formed through a partnership between Eleven Sports Media and the Football Club, providing businesses with opportunity to showcase their brand throughout every home game. Brandlink see the company’s logo displayed on both pitch and crowd-facing digital LED screens.

In addition, the branding also features on StadiumTV screens within the concourses and StatTracker social media content that is shared to Leeds United’s official feeds. This approach allows the business to consistently engage with the fanbase.

Through becoming involved with the Leeds United, Brandlink are looking to attract both casual and committed golfers. Supplying a range of everyday products, such as trolleys and markers, Brandlink also arrange for any customer interested in purchasing bespoke clubs to be flown to their client in Germany. A committed Leeds United fan, Broughton is hopeful that the Business Club can help the business reach like-minded people:

“The challenge is to raise the profile of the brand. It’s been a learning curve, in terms of brands and products, to give more choice to customers and how to market to the right sort of people. We’re probably a smaller business than most Business Club partners.

“The decision to join the Leeds United Business Club was taken with my heart because I truly believe it will be good for the business. I went to my first games in about 1977/78 with my Dad. I’m very passionate about Leeds United and I know that the supporters always look favourably on any businesses associated with the club.”

Brandlink Golf www.brandlinkgolf.com