Golf-Tech strengthens partnership with The PGA

Golf-Tech, the manufacturer of the world’s most advanced automated teeing system, Power Tee®, has strengthened its relationship with The PGA.

The Swindon-based company has been a PGA Official Supplier since 2008 but has now upgraded its status to become a PGA Partner in a new three-year deal.

The company’s globally renowned product, Power Tee®, tees up six million balls a day in 17 countries and is a must-have for golf facilities, including St.Andrews, Wentworth, The Belfry and Le Golf National to name a few.

Since launching 21 years ago, it has teed up more than 40 billion golf balls – a total that would stretch round the world’s circumference 40 times. One of Power Tee’s most notable ambassadors is USA Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk.

Commenting on the partnership, Matt Foley, Managing Director of Golf-Tech Ltd for the UK, Europe and UAE, said: “The PGA aligns itself with many top-quality brands. They all deliver quality products and quality service and, as the market leader in our field, we are delighted to be joining them.

“We have valued our nine-year association with The PGA and are looking forward to the next three years as a PGA Partner.”

Under its new PGA Partner status, The PGA will promote the company’s products to its Members and portfolio of prestigious branded properties around the world.

Robert Maxfield, PGA chief executive, said: “We’ve enjoyed a long association with Golf-Tech and are pleased to welcome them as a PGA Partner.

“Having seen first-hand the positive effect Power Tee® has on a business, it really is an integral part of growing the game of golf. It attracts new people to the business and as the provider of the product of choice we are proud to be partners with Golf-Tech. The future of the game of golf is very important to us.”

If you are a leader in your product or service and would like to engage with The PGA about commercial opportunities email ross.parker@pga.org.uk

PGA News www.PGA.info

Golf-Tech Ltd http://www.powertee.co.uk/