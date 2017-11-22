Golf-Tech Selects On Ideas for its Power Tee® U.S. Launch Campaign

Golf-Tech, the world leader in golf range automation, has announced its partnership with On Ideas to launch its automated teeing system Power Tee® in the U.S.

Endorsed by professionals like 2018 Ryder Cup Captain, Jim Furyk, and elite golf instructor, Mitchell Spearman, Power Tee is credited with helping golfers get better faster because they practice with no interruptions such as re-gripping the club and stance realignment that usually accompany the manual teeing up process. Golfers simply wait for the ball to automatically appear and then swing to develop a rhythm that increases muscle memory.

Today, more than 50 percent of the commercial golf ranges in the United Kingdom are automated with Power Tee. Now the company is eager for golfers in the U.S. to enjoy its benefits.

On Ideas will provide strategic marketing for Power Tee in the form of trade and consumer print, broadcast and digital campaigns, video content production, public relations, email marketing, and web design. The agency has a solid background in sports marketing, representing clients and brands past and present including the 2017 World Rowing Championships, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Reds and fitness franchises 9Round and CycleBar.

“Adding On Ideas to Furyk, Spearman and our excellent customer base completes the all-star lineup ready for our Power Tee launch in the U.S.,” says Martin Wyeth, Golf-Tech founder and CEO, and creator of Power Tee. “We are excited by what On Ideas has already achieved with our TV ads. The first spot captures perfectly the essence of what golfers love about Power Tee.”

“From the first time I saw a golf ball rise up on the tee, I knew that Power Tee was a remarkable product,” says Tom Bolling, co-founder, On Ideas. “We are thrilled to be working with Jim Furyk and Mitchell Spearman to help Power Tee gain traction in North American markets.”

The new campaign created by On Ideas featuring Furyk and Spearman began airing on the Golf Channel, November 1, during programming including Golf Academy, The Golf Fix, Morning Drive and Golf Central Live and continues during coverage of the PGA and European Tour events.

Power Tee operates in 15 countries and can be found at many of the world’s most prestigious golf facilities such as St. Andrews, The Belfry, Dromoland Castle and Le Golf National – hosts of the 2018 Ryder Cup. Power Tee tees up more than six million balls a day and assists golfers of all ages and skill levels in improving their swing through repetition, muscle memory and rhythm in a consistent setting.

