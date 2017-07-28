Golf Pride Brand Wins Grip Count at 146th Open Championship

Eaton announce that its Golf Pride Grips Division was the most used swing and putter grip brand played at the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport.

The #1 Grip in Golf claimed eight of the top 10 finishers. In all, 129 players competing at the season’s third major trusted their games to Golf Pride grips. Of the players who relied on Golf Pride, 43 played the brand’s flagship MCC family of grips.

“At the Open Championship, weather changes in an instant, so it’s important that players have confidence their grips will stand up in all conditions,” said Brandon Sowell, Global Sales and Marketing Director for Golf Pride. “At Golf Pride our #1 goal is ensuring that a player’s only connection to their club, the grip, provides superior technology to ensure confidence in every swing. We are extremely proud that the overwhelming majority of players chose Golf Pride, including the player who trusted our flagship MCC model while shooting the lowest round in major championship history with a blistering 62.”

Each week, Golf Pride is the leading grip played from tee-to-green on the PGA TOUR with an average of 80% of pros choosing Golf Pride swing grips in each event, without any paid endorsements.

