Golf Genius Reveals Glowing 59club Survey Results

Golf Genius Software, the world’s leading cloud-based golf tournament management provider, has published the results of a recently commissioned 59club survey which highlights how the system helps players have significantly more fun.

Carried out by Europe’s leading Customer Service Analysts, the independent survey of more than 100 of Golf Genius Software’s international customers emphasises not only how Golf Genius maximises fun and increases engagement, but how easy the system is to navigate and how it enhances communication with players.

Every venue that participated in the survey awarded Golf Genius full marks for its ability to increase fun for golfers, representing significantly higher levels of enjoyment for both their members and visitors.

While ease of use and improved player communications also scored highly, the survey revealed that Golf Genius helps increase a club’s brand value, with the system recording a 75% overall venue rating from customers.

“The survey results really speak for themselves, and it’s particularly pleasing that there’s clear evidence from our customers that Golf Genius is making golf more fun. There can’t be anything more important than that for a golf club.”

Several 59club Gold Flag Award Winners currently utilise the fully-featured Golf Genius system, including leading destinations such as The Grove, Celtic Manor, Forest of Arden, Foxhills, The Duke’s St Andrews, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai Creek and Goodwood.

Simon Wordsworth, CEO at 59club said: “59club is all about the customer journey. When a company actively seeks feedback from its clients, it not only demonstrates just how much they care, it also reveals their passion for wanting to advance.

“Our my59 platform was the perfect tool for Golf Genius to use to ask the really important questions about the areas that makes its business tick. My59 was delighted to deliver this valuable data and we are delighted to play our role in assisting Golf Genius to measure, compare and maintain service excellence.”

Venues interested in receiving a free ‘More Fun’ Golf Genius demo should contact Craig Higgs at craig@golfgenius.com