Golf Escapes and PGAs of Europe Join Forces

Leading golf travel company, Golf Escapes, has joined together with the PGAs of Europe to become part of the Association’s Corporate Partner family and to collaborate on the upcoming ‘PGAs of Europe Travel Club’.

Since 2002, Golf Escapes have sent over 70,000 golfers around the world on tailor-made trips and continue to add new destinations and venues to their portfolio all the time.

Golf Escapes will become ‘Official Travel Supplier to the PGAs of Europe’ providing expert guidance, information and travel services for PGAs and their Member Professionals operating golf travel holidays and coaching groups.

The relationship will see both organisations work closely on the ‘PGAs of Europe Travel Club’ – an exciting new initiative that will also engage other golf travel operators across the 35 Member Country PGAs and enable golf clubs, resorts, facilities and destinations to promote themselves through this network to their 21,000+ PGA Professionals and the golfers that they interact with on a daily basis.

“It’s fantastic for us to partner with the PGAs of Europe,” said Golf Escapes’ Managing Director, Jon Ruben. “Accessing this network of PGAs and Professionals is a great platform for us to build on and to increase our year-on-year growth.

“We very much see Professionals as ambassadors for golf travel – once they’ve seen resorts and areas, then they are able to impart their knowledge on to their members and guests, and we can add value to that as we have been around for 15 years and we know people in all of these resorts.”

“We are really going to be hitting the ground running with the Golf Escapes team in developing the PGAs of Europe Travel Club, and the partnership in general,” added Ian Randell, PGAs of Europe Chief Executive.

“The expertise of Golf Escapes, combined with our network, will enable us to promote the benefits of golf travel for Professionals and their clients, whilst also allowing the promotion of the world’s best venues and destinations to the most discerning audience and leading influencers in the sport.”

Golf Escapes will also be working with the Association to produce educational content that provides useful, relevant and interesting information that informs PGA Professionals about the benefits of golf travel, group tuition breaks and how to create exceptional experiences for their clients.

Golf Escapes www.Golf-Escapes.com

PGAs of Europe www.pgae.com