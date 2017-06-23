Golf at Goodwood partners with bagSOLO

Golf at Goodwood has partnered with bagSOLO to sponsor the junior teams at the club. Goodwood has a growing reputation for an extremely active junior section and the county and regional representation from their junior members is growing at a fabulous rate.

bagSOLO is a custom shipping, delivery and tracking service for sports equipment. bagSOLO exists to transport golfing, skiing and cycling equipment from home or workplace and take it directly to a hotel, golf course, resort or holiday home anywhere in the world.

Golf at Goodwood has been working with bagSOLO for the last year to provide its members with the additional benefit of its excellent bag travel service and this new partnership represents a great next step in building the relationship. The support of bagSOLO has allowed the club to provide shirts, performance tops and caps for the junior team that has been very well received.

Stuart Gillett, General Manager for Golf and Leisure at Goodwood, said; “We are delighted to be able to provide our juniors with some fabulous team kit through the support of bagSOLO. The juniors absolutely love the clothing and caps and it makes them feel very proud to represent Team Goodwood.

“We are passionate about providing the ideal platform for the next generation of golfers to flourish and feel we have a great foundation in place to do this. Having Marco Penge as an example for the other juniors is great, as they are able to relate to someone who has been on a similar journey. I am also excited about growing the partnership with bagSOLO across the wider Goodwood membership, where their transportation of bikes will be of particular interest to our members.”

Mike Coyne, CEO of bagSOLO added; “We’re delighted to have Golf at Goodwood as a partner and see this relationship in particular as one of the cornerstones of our business model. We wish Team Goodwood the very best of luck for the season and look forward to serving the needs of the golfers and cyclists at Goodwood, with our white glove door to door transportation service.”

As an affiliate of bagSOLO, Golf At Goodwood members can enjoy a 10% discount when shipping golf clubs, bikes and snow sport equipment.

