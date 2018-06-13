Global Turf Equipment Unveils New International Website

Global Turf Equipment (GTE) – the world’s largest independent seller and exporter of pre-owned golf course equipment – has launched a new website to service the burgeoning international market.

The new GTE international website, www.globalturfinternational.com, showcases refurbished equipment immediately ready for sale in the United Kingdom and across Europe. Inventory includes top brands such as Toro, John Deere, Jacobsen and allied equipment. Equipment manuals and information on financing, inspection, service and international shipping are also featured on the site. Easy access to international inventory will allow for quicker shipments to customers outside the U.S.

“We’re proud to release the Global Turf international website which will allow us to better serve our rapidly expanding roster of global accounts,” says Jim Sartain, Chief Executive Officer of GTE. “Our international stock of the best brands in golf turf care will serve as a wonderful complement to our U.S. inventory that can still be shipped by container anywhere in the world.”

Based outside Tampa, GTE showcases 400-600 “like new” machines across several warehouses totalling more than 35,000 sq. ft. Offering savings of up to 50% on products from brand leaders like Toro, John Deere, Jacobsen and Club Car, its inventory includes fairway green and rough mowers; top dressers and spreaders; trim mowers; turf aerators, sprayers, vacuums and blowers; utility vehicles and more.

Servicing golf facilities in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, GTE is proud to carry high quality, low hour, off-lease equipment. All machines purchased from GTE have received a thorough inspection of the engine, drive train, electrical system, hydraulic system and cutting units. They also come with a minimum of 50% of reel and tire life remaining, as well as new oil and oil filters, fuel and fuel filters, spark plugs, hydraulic fluid and hydraulic filters, rotary blades, bedknives, and more.

