Galvin Green Joins Foremost’s Elite Marketing Programme

Foremost Golf is delighted to announce that leading golf apparel brand Galvin Green has joined the retail and marketing group’s Elite Marketing Programme (EMP) in the apparel and outerwear categories.

The initial agreement will run for two years in 2018 and 2019, with the option of a third year to extend the partnership through 2020.

Foremost has successfully built the golf retail industry’s leading digital marketing programme which covers all aspects of marketing for their member professionals around the UK and Ireland.

The comprehensive range of services offered by the Berkshire-based group to its members is highlighted by the full range of integrated digital marketing services right through to the equally thorough retail marketing in store at the point closest to transaction.

Galvin Green, Official Supplier of Weatherwear to the 2018 Ryder Cup European Team, is focused on building the ultimate in performance products to allow golfers to enjoy their game whatever the weather.

Greg Pearse, Managing Director of Galvin Green UK & Ireland, commented: “As a brand that’s 100% focused on producing performance golf apparel our distribution is critical. Our products are only available in golf specific stores and we very much look upon the green grass pro as the heartbeat of our brand.

“The Foremost EMP gives our brand the ideal opportunity to build the right green grass retail partnerships and the platform to explain our numerous product technologies and benefits to the golfer.

“The enhanced partnership with Foremost combined with the amount of innovation we have coming means that it’s an incredibly exciting time for our brand and our Foremost partners.” Andy Martin, Managing Director of Foremost Golf, echoed these sentiments: “This is a very exciting new partnership for the EMP and Foremost members.

“Galvin Green are another brand that are embracing the highest standards in concept shop merchandising for green grass stores, and these developments work perfectly with our Elite Marketing Programme by carrying a clear and consistent marketing message, both digitally and in store.

“A high average selling price return for our retailers in the apparel and outerwear categories makes the brand an ideal fit for many of our members,” continued Martin.

For further information on Foremost’s EMP or becoming a Galvin Green stockist, please contact Chris Glenday on 01753 218 915 or email chris.glenday@foremostgolf.com

