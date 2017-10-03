Forest Pines Shows Increased Golf Business

Forest Pines Hotel & Golf Resort – part of QHotels, the UK’s largest golf resort operator – is continuing to grow its golf business, despite a perceived drop in the national participation levels of the sport.

Recently released figures show the four-star resort has recorded an impressive year-on-year increase of 17.2 per cent in golf revenue. And this is also reflected across the QHotels group, which has 10 golf resorts in England and Scotland.

Figures released by UK-based HotStats, the only provider of a monthly hotel profit-and-loss benchmark service, show the QHotels group is outperforming its industry rivals in the golf sector.

Golf revenue per available room has increased at QHotels by 7.3 year on year, while HotStats has indicated the brand’s key competitors’ have seen theirs decline by 2.4 per cent over the same period.

Similarly, the revenue per golf hole has also increased by 7.3 per cent year on year, while key competitors have fallen by around six per cent.

Forest Pines’ general manager, Michael Lavizani, explained: “We are constantly looking to give something extra to our members and hotel guests and I think this has been reflected in the excellent figures. We continue to exceed our expectations and, hopefully, those of our golfers. All of the credit for this performance goes to the staff here at Forest Pines who have showed a great dedication and passion for customer service.”

Forest Pines’ excellent performance has also allowed the resort to invest a substantial six-figure sum into its golf operation, with a redesign of the first hole and a new fleet of 36 golf buggies which has just been delivered.

Part of the multi-award-winning QHotels group, Forest Pines Hotel & Golf Resort offers 27 superb holes of golf, which meander through majestic pines in three loops of nine – and it is as challenging as it is beautiful.

Located a short distance from junction four of the M180 and nestled in 190 acres of beautiful woodland, its position makes it ideal for golfers in north Lincolnshire, Yorkshire and Humberside.

The multi-award-winning, four-star QHotels group offers championship-standard courses in unique resort locations including Slaley Hall – voted ‘Best Golf Hotel/Resort in the North of England’ for the third successive year in the 2017 Today’s Golfer Travel Awards and host of 18 European Tour and European Seniors Tour events – Belton Woods, Oulton Hall, Mottram Hall, and Forest Pines Hotel and Golf Resort.

