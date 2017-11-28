Foremost Members Gather for Annual Educational Conference

More than 170 Foremost members from around the United Kingdom gathered in Milton Keynes for the second annual Foremost Conference, with the two-day programme providing delegates with a broad range of informative and educational seminars.

Following the success of the inaugural conference in 2016, this year’s staging of the event signifies the continued investment by the sector-leading retail and marketing group in its members’ educational development.

Hosted again at the impressive Double Tree Hilton Hotel within Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, both Foremost and a selection of invited suppliers hosted a series of retail-related training seminars.

Foremost CEO Paul Hedges kicked off the event with an informative presentation on pro shop finance, with Europe’s leading training provider, 59club, delivering an engaging keynote presentation on how to enhance customer service.

As ever, the eagerly anticipated 2017 Foremost Golf Industry Awards was a highlight of the two-day event, with renowned BBC sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter hosting the evening and announcing the winners of the Golf Monthly Tour awards, the competitive Supplier Category awards and the coveted Foremost Professional awards.

Niall McGill, from Noah’s Ark Golf Centre in Perth was crowned the 2017 Foremost Professional of the Year, while PING took home Supplier of the Year for an impressive tenth year in a row.

Commenting on the success of the Conference, Paul Hedges said, “The buzz has been fantastic and feedback from our members has been extremely positive. It’s great to see so many of our members returning after our inaugural conference last year, keen to learn more about how they can improve the services they offer.

“I’m confident that the knowledge they’ll take away with them will further help drive their businesses in the right direction and help maximise revenue going forward,” continued Hedges.

For more information on Foremost go to www.foremostgolf.com or follow @ForemostGolf, or by contacting Chris Glenday on +44 (0) 1753 218 915 or email chris.glenday@foremostgolf.com