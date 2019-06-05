Foremost expands member support network with new social media expert

Retail and marketing services group Foremost Golf has hired a social media expert to oversee the group’s EMP social media member support service.

Foremost launched its EMP Social Media solution earlier this year as one of the key new advancements to its Elite Marketing Programme (EMP), giving members a better way to manage their social content and engage their audience online.

The group has now enhanced that service with the appointment of Sam Benzie, who, along with Foremost’s team of marketing editors, will offer a range of support to member professionals, from constructing content to setting up accounts and encouraging them to embrace the online platforms.

Benzie joins Foremost as a graduate of Bath Spa University with experience working in a digital marketing agency. Commenting on the EMP Social Media service, he said: “It is another great channel for professionals to promote their business and build up an online community of engaged customers without dedicating large amounts of time and effort.”

EMP Social Media provides a professional feed of personalised content unique to each individual account and populated with information about product launches for brands they stock and retail campaigns that they are running in-store. Many posts feature engaging video content sourced through partner supplier brands as well as localised handles and hashtags for each professional to retain their identity in the timeline.

Andy Martin, Foremost Managing Director, commented: “Many retailers don’t have the time or expertise to spend developing their social media presence and concentrating on this important marketing sector. Now we are able to provide yet another free specialised resource at the fingertips of our members with a dedicated expert to guide them in the process, allowing them to spend their valuable time focusing on coaching, fitting, retailing and playing with their members.

“We aim to continually aid our members with the best possible support network and this unique service will provide structured support and a helping hand to connect with potential customers in this dynamic new space.”

For more information, visit grip.foremostgolf.com

If you are interested in joining Foremost, please contact Leanne Spence on 01753 218 891 or email leanne@foremostgolf.com