Foremost EMP Video Monitor Tally Passes the 200 Milestone

Following the successful launch of the upgraded Elite Marketing Programme (EMP) video monitor solution at its Educational Conference in November, Foremost has seen an overwhelming interest in its latest innovation, with more than 200 members having already chosen to install the high-resolution interfaces in their pro shops.

The initiative has proved a popular concept among Foremost’s members ever since its initial introduction, however the new and improved solution has seen a surge in uptake, with even more professionals choosing to utilise the in-store interfaces to provide customised, auto-populating promotion of their retail activity and services.

The unique system provides an extension of the existing retail marketing offered to EMP members by displaying bespoke content on monitors in individual shops.

Total automation means the member professional doesn’t have to worry about uploading content from the web or downloading from a USB stick. The Foremost EMP solution is hassle free, and the mini-computer, provided free of charge, downloads the appropriate videos and animations over the pro shops Wi-Fi.

Strategically positioned to catch the eye of golfers, the monitors facilitate the integration of the digital marketing from the EMP newsletter, website, and special mails, with physical, in-store marketing.

A non-stop carousel of product videos, supplied by the group’s EMP Premium partner suppliers, provides engaging content, with the ultimate objective of prompting consumers to interact with shop staff for shop and retail services.

The fully automated system, a concept unique to Foremost, uses a mini computer HDMI PC stick and is managed remotely by the group’s support team at their headquarters, ensuring up-to-date content that’s relevant to the products in that store is always being displayed.

While the automation means videos download on the exact day of a new product launch, or the start of a specific new retail campaign, the system also serves as an effective tool for promoting in-store offers that are being run by that individual professional.

With the pro only needing to supply their own monitor, everything else is provided for them free of charge as part of their EMP Premium membership.

Personalised retail content specific to the individual member is provided by Foremost’s EMP team, with the information and graphics co-ordinated with the rest of the EMP digital marketing.

If you are interested in joining Foremost, please contact Leanne Spence on +44 (0) 1753 218 891 or email leanne@foremostgolf.com