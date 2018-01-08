FootJoy Strengthens Sales Team For 2018

FootJoy, the #1 Shoe, Glove and Sock in Golf, announces the expansion of the UK sales force for 2018. The addition of three new Area Sales Managers will result in each member of the sales team in England and Wales becoming responsible for either the FJ shoes, gloves and socks or the apparel line.

The three new team members join FJ with a wealth of golf industry experience between them. Tim Stevens becomes North Wales & North England Region ASM for FJ Apparel, and Mike Nicholas comes into the team as ASM for South West England & South Wales in shoes, gloves and socks.

Joe Docksey joins as London & South East England Region ASM for FJ Apparel

These changes underline FJ’s commitment to building on strong and trusted relationships with golf retailers. They also highlight the opportunity for continued growth in all key FJ categories through an increased focus on product training for account staff and in-store merchandising. Following an outstanding 2017, the experienced team of Irish and Scottish ASMs will continue to work across all FJ product categories.

Of the changes and appointments Russell Lawes, UK Region Sales and Marketing Director, FJ, said: “We’re excited to welcome Tim, Joe and Mike to the team. We’re immensely proud of our Area Sales Managers, the strong relationships they have with the green-grass professionals and the people who sell our products face-to-face with our customers. With these changes to the team we aim to further equip FJ partners with the tools needed to sell our industry leading products.”

