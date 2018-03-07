Finca Cortesin Joins Exclusive Group of Honma Golf Partners

Finca Cortesin Hotel, Golf & Spa has enhanced the five-star luxury experience it offers to golfers after agreeing a new partnership with Honma Golf, global leaders in the manufacture of premium golf equipment.

The award-winning resort in Andalucia, Spain, has teamed up with the prestigious Japanese company and, its new role as official retailer, can offer players the opportunity to experience an exclusive fitting upon demand performed by Honma’s technical representatives.

As well as providing guests with a choice of the latest stiff, regular and senior-shafted clubs when using the resort’s rental service, Finca Cortesin will join the luxury brand’s exclusive group of stockists and have access to its entire club collection – enabling it to offer an upgraded five-star fitting service at the venue’s state-of-the-art Jack Nicklaus Golf Academy.

Miguel Girbés, director of golf at Finca Cortesin Hotel, Golf & Spa, said: “Finca Cortesin is delighted to include Honma Golf as one of our preferred partners.

“It is always our aim at the resort to work with the most prestigious brands so that we can offer the best quality golf experience to our guests. Honma Golf is renowned for its attention to detail and offering a more personalised approach to club-fitting, making the brand a perfect match for the resort.”

Founded in 1959, Honma Golf has established itself as the market leader in premium golf equipment, using the best materials, ground-breaking technology and highly-skilled craftsmanship to produce a collection of the most sought-after and best performing clubs in the world.

Pablo Casas, head of sales in Iberia and Italy for Honma Golf Europe, said: “Honma prides itself on a meticulous approach to manufacturing and attention to detail. Finca Cortesin has an identical philosophy to us, with service based on quality, not quantity, and we’re delighted to have teamed up with them on this new venture.”

The partnership is the latest exciting development for Finca Cortesin following a memorable last 12 months that has seen the award-winning venue cement its position among the world’s elite golf resorts.

As well as improving the five-star golfing experience on its 18-hole championship course by reconstructing the bunkers using the renowned ‘Better Billy Bunker’ system, the resort became the first course in Spain to relay all of its greens with a new variety of Ultra Dwarf Bermuda grass.

The renovation project has already earned widespread global praise – helping Finca Cortesin to win the 2018 IAGTO Sustainability Award for Resource Efficiency and move into the top 20 of the Top 100 Golf Courses European rankings list for the first time in its history.

Opened in March 2006 and set across a vast 532-acre estate, Finca Cortesin is regarded as one of Europe’s most exclusive modern golf and lifestyle destination resorts. A member of the exclusive European Tour Properties network, the resort was ranked in the best 50 hotels in the world by Condé Nast Traveler UK magazine in 2017.

Designed by American Cabell Robinson, the resort’s championship course has hosted numerous high-profile tournaments, including the Volvo World Match Play Championship in 2009, 2011 and 2012. Complementing the world-class golf course are outstanding practice facilities including a state-of-the-art Jack Nicklaus Golf Academy.

Located in the rolling hills of southern Spain, between Marbella and Sotogrande, with the Mediterranean to one side and the tranquil Casares Mountains to the other, Finca Cortesin’s other world-class facilities include an elegant 67-suite hotel, Hotel Cortesin; a 6,000sqm Beach Club; and an award-winning spa featuring Spain’s only snow cave, and the choice of four restaurants.

Finca Cortesin Hotel, Golf & Spa www.fincacortesin.com