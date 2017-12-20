fibodo Finishes 2017 On A High

fibodo, the booking management software for sports and activity professionals (hosts), first released in the golf industry in 2014, finishes 2017 on a high.

Well-established within the golf industry, and known for its support of National Golf Month, founded by former PGA Golf Professional Anthony Franklin, fibodo has now been recognised by the Tennis Industry Association (TIA UK), winning the 2017 Tennis inaugural Tennis Innovation Award. The Innovation Award acknowledges products and services that are set ‘to impact the Tennis industry within the UK’.

Anthony Franklin, Founder CEO of fibodo, said: “Although the company still focuses a significant amount of time and effort on the golf industry, it’s been amazing to be recognised by another key UK sport. I would like to thank the TIA UK for rewarding fibodo with the Innovation 2017 award, in association with tennishead. It is greatly appreciated by everyone at the company, providing us with the drive to continue innovating and breaking down the barriers to all sports participation, increasing numbers of people taking golf lessons or the booking of Tennis coaching is the forefront of everything we do.”

fibodo // https://www.fibodo.com