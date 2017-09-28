Ennismore Announces Plans to Bring Gleneagles To London

London-based developer and operator, Ennismore has applied for planning consent on a listed townhouse in Mayfair, with the intent of opening a Gleneagles club, an extension of the iconic Scottish hotel and sporting estate.

The Grade I listed building, designed by Sir Robert Taylor in 1772, is located on Grafton Street and boasts a spectacular façade and grand historic spaces. Set to be an exciting development of the brand, the Gleneagles club in London will comprise of a mix of bars, lounges, restaurants, retail, and events spaces that will host a rich programme of events and celebrate the traditions and glamour of country life.

Sharan Pasricha, CEO and Founder of Ennismore says: “This is an exciting time for the Gleneagles brand as we expand the offering and bring a taste of the Glorious Playground to London for the first time.”

Ennismore acquired Gleneagles in 2015 with the aim of re-establishing its place in luxury hospitality and surpassing the glory days of the 1920s when it was the highlight of the social calendar.

Gleneagles is an authentically Scottish experience, a glorious playground of unparalleled fun and adventure in one of the most luxurious and beautiful settings imaginable. There are few places in the UK that offer the same breadth of opportunities and activities as Gleneagles. From its world-class golf courses and range of country pursuits – over 20 outdoor activities to choose from – to its programme of annual social events, award-winning spa, renowned bars and restaurants, rich heritage and breath-taking location, Gleneagles is a destination like no other.

Meanwhile The Times reports that the former Bank of Scotland headquarters in St Andrew Square, Edinburgh, is also to become an outpost of Gleneagles.

Ennismore is the global hospitality company and curator of unique properties and experiences based in London and founded by Sharan Pasricha.

Part real estate developer, part operator and part in-house creative and design studio, the multidisciplinary team is currently building on the Scottish legacy of Gleneagles, crafting the global expansion of The Hoxton – a series of open-house hotels, developing NoCo, a brand that will reinvent the budget hotel model, as well as launching several standalone restaurants.

