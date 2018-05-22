England Golf Tees Off with Adtrak to Drive Success

England Golf, the governing body for amateur golf in England, has recently completed a series of workshops for clubs in collaboration with Adtrak, a leading digital marketing agency.

Over 100 affiliate golf clubs attended the innovative workshops delivered by Adtrak across the country – from Devon to Newcastle. The importance of digital marketing in today’s digital age was on the agenda with a focus on web design, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and social media.

By implementing these tools and tactics, golf clubs can better promote their venue online, attract new players to the sport, and increase their membership figures and profitability.

Adtrak’s aim is to establish itself as the leading digital marketing agency within the golf industry and has won two new contracts, working directly with Walmersley Golf Club in Bury and Silverstone Golf Club in Buckingham. Both venues have tasked Adtrak with the design of brand new websites as well as new photography and video services.

The agency has also conducted web design and marketing audits for 15 of the clubs who attended the workshops so far, highlighting the things they’re doing well, but also the areas that could benefit from focus or improvement.

England Golf provides a wealth of advice and business support for its 1900+ affiliated golf clubs. Digital marketing was an area in which the clubs expressed a significant interest and, as a result, the relationship with Adtrak began.

Richard Flint, England Golf Participation and Club Support Director, said: “We always aim to give our clubs access to practical support which can help their business grow and thrive. These workshops were a good example of that and we have been very pleased by the feedback from clubs which want to improve their digital marketing.”

Keith Hirst, an Account Manager at Adtrak, spearheaded Adtrak’s collaboration with England Golf and was instrumental in the design and delivery of the tailored workshops. He said: “It has been a fantastic experience for the team here at Adtrak, getting out across the country to meet golf clubs with varying levels of digital marketing experience.

“In such a highly competitive marketplace, it’s more important than ever to invest in a hardworking digital marketing strategy and understand the positive impact it will have on a business. The workshops have been well-received and the feedback so far is excellent. Over 70 golf clubs have expressed an interest in our services, and we’re excited to explore these opportunities further in the coming months and to provide whatever help and support these clubs may require.”

Adtrak is a leading digital marketing agency based in the heart of Nottingham in the East Midlands, working with clients in all sectors across the UK and internationally. For more information visit www.adtrak.co.uk

England Golf www.englandgolf.org