EcoBunker announces key appointments

Ecobunker Ltd, the world leader in synthetic solutions for erosion control on bunker edges, has made three key appointments designed to strengthen its technical team and help it deliver better engineered and more logistically optimised services to its many clients across the world.

Huw Morgan MG, who joined the company almost two years ago, has beomce EcoBunker’s business development manager for the UK and Europe. In this role, he will manage new business across the region, whether direct to clubs or via one of EcoBunker’s growing team of distributors, but he will also be freed up to offer technical advice and consulting agronomic services where needed.

EcoBunker founder and CEO Richard Allen said: “Huw is a highly experienced and qualified Master Greenkeeper. His previous role combined sales and construction work in the UK and Ireland. Though Huw enjoyed the site-based work, we all realised his time was better spent using his skills and knowledge on a wider range of projects, and expanding his market to include Europe, where he has a strong network of contacts. Releasing Huw from construction work will present the market with more opportunity to benefit from Huw’s passion for sustainable bunker construction and his 30 years’ experience in senior roles at some of the UK’s premium parkland and links golf courses.”

Louis Palser has joined EcoBunker as deputy construction manager after completing a civil engineering degree at Salford University, and, alongside longstanding construction manager Llewelyn Matthews, will increase the company’s capacity to deliver contracting projects, such as the large scale bunker build completed last summer at the new Dumbarnie Links in Fife, Scotland, where EcoBunker’s team spent 18 weeks building all the course’s bunkers under the supervision of course architect Clive Clark.

Finally, Ryan Jarman (top image) has joined the company as operations and logistics manager, based in its Cardiff head office. Formerly a logistics specialist with one of the world’s largest metals recyclers, Jarman’s role will be to organise the movement of EcoBunker’s product around the world, ensuring customers always have the synthetic turf they need to complete their jobs on time and on budget.

EcoBunker founder and CEO Richard Allen said: “The key to remaining the market leader in our sector of work lies in providing a consistently excellent service to all our clients, whilst continually seeking out areas for improvement. As we have grown, the demand for specialist services in areas of agronomy, civil engineering and logistics has increased, and in response EcoBunker Ltd can now offer the highest skilled in house team currently operating in this market. We are delighted to welcome Huw, Louis and Ryan into their new roles with EcoBunker Ltd, and the value of their knowledge is already being witnessed by several of our clients.”