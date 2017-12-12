Customer service specialists join England Golf partners’ network

59club and Players 1st – which are both committed to helping golf clubs look after their customers – have joined England Golf’s network of Preferred Partners.

The customer service specialists will offer preferential rates to 1900+ affiliated clubs and both have been welcomed to the network by Iain Lancaster, England Golf Club Engagement Manager.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with 59club, with whom we have worked for three years, and we welcome Players 1st as a new partner in this key area of customer service and experience,” he said.

The announcement supports England Golf’s work to encourage clubs to strengthen their business by looking after and retaining members.

Recently commissioned research from Manchester Metropolitan University showed that retaining a member costs less than recruiting a new one. The report, Valuing Your Customer, highlights six ways to keep members happy as well as ideas to customise their approach to customers.

The new partners both provide practical support to clubs to offer customers the golfing experience they want.

59club has created my59 software to advance customer satisfaction levels. It includes mystery shopper audits and customer satisfaction survey templates. The benchmarking tools allow managers to measure and align their customer service and sales etiquette to the industry average and the elite performing clubs.

England Golf affiliated clubs can purchase their my59 licence for £500 per year; this includes free admission to staff training seminars based on new member sales and integration, golf operations and food and beverage sales. Alternatively, clubs which purchase a three-year licence will also receive an additional 10% discount, plus a further two training places in 2019.

Visit www.my59online.com for more information

Players 1st offers software which enables golf clubs to retain and recruit golfers and increase revenue by focusing on customer experience and loyalty. This is achieved by surveying members and visitors, listening to their feedback and adapting services to their needs.

All clubs can take advantage of a free 30-day trial and a range of preferential rates, depending on the type of customer they wish to focus on and the type of survey required. The full cost of an annual license is £850 which gives access to membership, visitor, and entrance and exit surveys.

Visit www.players1st.golf/england to find out more.

The Preferred Partners and Suppliers Directory is designed to give clubs access to a range of high quality products and services. As it develops it will offer increasing value to England Golf’s club support package.

To see how clubs can benefit from England Golf preferred partnerships visit www.englandgolf.org/PP