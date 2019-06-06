Customer Service Driving GolfBuddy’s UK Growth

Distance measuring device company GolfBuddy has reported year-to-date growth in its Great Britain territory of approaching 20 per cent, citing quality customer service among the key drivers for its impressive start to the year.

With new technology, market-leading products, and brand invigoration from new owners GolfzonDeca Inc, there are plenty of reasons why the brand has delivered such strong growth, but Ian Waddicar, managing director of GolfBuddy’s UK distributor, Golftech, believes that the key lies in the strength of its UK-based customer services team.

He said: “When we began distributing GolfBuddy in the UK three years ago, it was clear that they had great products, but very little backroom support. There will always be some technical issues with technology products like DMDs, so it’s vital that you deal with them efficiently if you are to make a success of a brand. Since we created the GolfBuddy customer service centre in our Bolton Office, GolfBuddy has become a brand that retailers and consumers can completely rely on for its products, and, more importantly, for its response on the occasions there is a problem. It’s clear that the trade is starting to understand this, and it’s showing in their confidence to place orders.”

At the heart of the customer service story at GolfBuddy is the brand’s commitment to a 24-hour working day response to any enquiry, whether it be from a retailer or a consumer. Once initial information is gathered, GolfBuddy offers troubleshooting advice, which, in 40% of cases, resolves the issue. If the product has to be returned, products under warranty will be repaired or replaced within seven days.

Daniel Thompson, customer service co-ordinator at GolfBuddy (main picture), has driven the customer service process for the past two years and has seen the difference in customer’s expectations and experiences, particularly at trade. He said: “We regularly get comments from trade customers saying that having decided to give us a try again they are delighted to see the improvement in the backroom service. We can simply take customer queries off their hands making their life easier and freeing up their time. It’s very satisfying to know that our job is having such a positive impact on the success of the brand, and with all the great new product coming through I think all parts of the business are coming together for an exciting future.”

Waddicar added: “We’ve had a great start to the season and I can only see that continuing. We’re reaping the reward of having built up a strong backroom service to support the first-class products. We’ve got some very impressive late season additions to the range, plus more in development for spring 2020, so I can only see good things continuing for GolfBuddy through 2019 and onwards.”