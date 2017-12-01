Clubs to Hire Secures New Deals at Leading Airports

Having operated at Faro and Malaga airport for seven years, Clubs to Hire has just secured the rights with airport authorities ANA and AENA to operate in both airports up to and beyond 2023.

Both Faro and Malaga airports have seen significant growth over the last 5 years and golf demand in both regions is on the up. This year over 26 million International travellers will pass through Faro and Malaga Airport and almost 10% of them are travelling for golf.

Clubs to Hire has invested significantly in both airport shops and will continue to invest to meet expanding demand for 2018.

“We are delighted with our new shop at Faro as the airport has seen record numbers since the opening of the new terminal in June of this year. Faro’s passenger numbers have increased 200% during our tenure and Malaga has seen average growth of over 6% per annum.

Our newly opened stores at Palma Majorca and Alicante are also proving very popular and we are busy considering new locations for 2018 and beyond. We aim to look after our client’s as they love the comfort of arriving at our shops and receiving a fist class product and service,” said Chief Executive Tony Judge, who founded the company with Ulster businessman Gerry McKernan in 2010.

The company which handles up to 300,000 annual visits from golfers to their website and 75,000 requests for rental clubs at 20 locations around the world, including popular golfing regions in the United States, South Africa and five countries across the Mediterranean and offer the latest clubs on the market from £32 per set per week.

Golfers can go online to pre-select sets of the latest clubs on the market and pick their putter of choice on arrival, which are then either collected from shops in airport terminal buildings, or delivered direct to hotels or golf courses for even greater convenience.

The following destinations are currently served by ClubstoHire.com: Spain – Alicante, Costa Dorada, Girona, Gran Canaria , Malaga, Murcia, Palma (Majorca) & Tenerife; Portugal – Faro, Lisbon & Madeira; Cyprus – Paphos; Morocco – Marrakesh; Turkey – Belek; South Africa – Cape Town; United States – Orlando, Florida & Scottsdale, Arizona; UK & Ireland – Cork, Dublin & Edinburgh.