Clubs to Hire Opens state of the art shop at new Faro Airport

With over 5 million international travellers passing through Faro Airport every year and over 10% of them travelling for golf, Irish golf business Clubs to Hire, has just opened its brand-new shop in the arrivals hall of the new terminal.

“We are delighted to open our new flag ship store at Faro Airport. Faro has great memories for us as it is where we started the business back in June 2010,” said Chief Executive Tony Judge, who founded the company with Ulster businessman Gerry McKernan in 2010

“The new store is part of a major investment by us as we recently opened new retail outlets at Alicante and Palma (Majorca) Airport. We have ambitious plans for all our shops as we want to make golf travel as simple and hassle free as possible.

“We are now offering unbeatable value to give the client a one stop shop for all their golfing needs. Our focus is very much on the customer experience and allowing the customer collect their rental set and purchase top retail goods at the best price in that location.”

The company recently launched a new state-of-the-art interactive website to handle up to 300,000 annual visits and 80,000 requests for rental clubs at 23 locations around the world, including popular golfing regions in the United States, Thailand, South Africa and five countries across the Mediterranean and offer the latest clubs on the market from between €35 and €60 per week.

Golfers can go online to pre-select sets of the latest clubs on the market and pick their putter of choice on arrival, which are then either collected from shops in airport terminal buildings, or delivered direct to hotels or golf courses for even greater convenience.

