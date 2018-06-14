Club Managers Association of America Changes Name

The Club Managers Association of America (CMAA) has announced it has changed its name to the Club Management Association of America, effective July 1, 2018.

In February, CMAA’s membership voted overwhelmingly to change the name of the Association. This name change more accurately identifies who CMAA is and helps distinguish what the organization does.

The new name better reflects the composition of CMAA’s membership, which has diversified in the last 10 years. Today, approximately one third of the membership is comprised of professionals serving in management roles at their club facilities but are not necessarily the top executive like the general manager/chief operating officer.

Originally founded in 1927, CMAA promotes relationships between club management professionals and other similar professions; encourages the education and advancement of members through the Certified Club Manager (CCM); and provides the resources needed for efficient and successful club operations.

“The renaming of the Association better reflects the composition of our membership, and more accurately illustrates the current makeup of the Association,” shared Chief Executive Officer Jeff Morgan, FASAE, CAE. “CMAA is serving the needs of multiple constituencies in the club business, and we are working to ensure its existence and growth as a thriving industry.”

CMAA will continue to evolve and extend its reach as the leader in the club management practice. Under its current strategic plan, CMAA has enhanced its member offerings and established itself as an even more inclusive, value-driven, and well-functioning organization. The Association will retain its acronym, CMAA.

Club Management Association of America cmaa.org