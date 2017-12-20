Charity On Course For A Wonderful Christmas Bonus

As part of American Golf’s ongoing commitment to supporting its nominated charity, On Course Foundation, the company got into the Christmas spirit early this year by launching a fabulous raffle across its 121 stores in the UK & Ireland. Tickets cost just £1 each with all proceeds going to the charity, which uses golf to help in the rehabilitation of wounded, sick and injured Servicemen and women.

With a top prize of an incredible £1,000 to spend on the latest golf equipment at American Golf, one lucky winner will certainly be beating the January blues and setting themselves up nicely for the new season. The total prize fund donated by American Golf stands at £2,000, with plenty of chances to win vouchers that will help you get the most out of your game in 2018.

Daniel Gathercole, Director of Marketing and Communications at American Golf, is hopeful that customers will be full of Christmas cheer and dig deep to support the charity raffle throughout the Christmas season, “We have witnessed first-hand the incredible, positive impact that On Course Foundation has on its members. This is such a joyful time of year and we hope that our customers will share their Christmas spirit by buying one, or two tickets. Every penny counts!”

Tickets have been available to buy in store from December 5th and the draw will take place on Monday January 8th. “American Golf’s customers have already raised thousands of pounds for us this year and we are so grateful for their generosity. Money made from the sale of raffle tickets will enable us to continue supporting our current members and reach even more people who can benefit from having golf in their lives,” comments Alistair MacKay Forbes, Managing Director at On Course Foundation.

Full details of the prizes available to win are:

1st Prize £1000 American Golf Voucher

2nd Prize £400 American Golf Voucher

3rd Prize £200 American Golf Voucher

4th Prize £100 American Golf Voucher

Runners Up 6 x £50 American Golf Vouchers

On Course Foundation http://www.oncoursefoundation.com/

American Golf http://www.americangolf.co.uk/