Capillary Concrete takes on three new staff

8.15am 2nd July 2019 - Corporate - This story was updated on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019

Greg Nicholls

 

Rapid sales growth across the US market has forced Capillary Concrete, the global leader in bunker and turf management, to hire three more representatives to serve it American clients.

Greg Nichols is Capillary Concrete’s new Sales and Installation Manager for the north east of America, and also covers Florida. Nichols, originally from upstate New York, graduated from SUNY Canton and has been in the golf course construction industry working with architects, contractors and superintendents specializing in bunker maintenance products since 2007. He is based in Tequestra, Florida.

Mark Patterson

Mark Patterson, Sales and Installation Manager for the south east, lives in Alpharetta, Georgia, just north of Atlanta. He is a thirty-year veteran of the golf industry, working as a superintendent and a director of golf and grounds at many different clubs. Patterson holds a BS degree in plant and soil sciences from Mississippi State University andhas built several high profile clubs in the south east, including Champions Retreat GC in Augusta, where he was director of construction and superintendent.

With more than 24 years in the turf industry, Scott Grego’s love for golf began when he worked for his uncle on Dundee golf course in Michigan as a teen. This led him to his turfgrass management degree at Michigan State. His internship led him to Dominion Country Club in San

Scott Grego

Antonio and eventually he became superintendant of the golf course. After seven years, he transitioned into the sales industry selling chemicals, fertilizers and equipment, leading to his recent appointment at Capillary Concrete’s Sales and Installation Manager for the Central US.

“Our growth and future projections have provided us the opportunity to hire a leading sales staff to match our leading bunker liner and turfgrass management applications. We are excited to bring the team together to make another huge impact for us in the near future,” said operations manager Travis Chivers.

 

       

