Bunker Mentality Joins Foremost as an Approved Supplier

Bunker Mentality, one of Europe’s most fashionable golf clothing brands, has become an Approved Supplier to the UK’s leading golf retail and marketing group, Foremost.

A golf specific brand, Bunker Mentality hopes to develop green-grass business by supporting Foremost members and providing a different apparel option.

Now capitalising on over ten years’ trading experience, the brand has the foundations in place to build a new and exciting wholesale business.

Over the past twelve months they have made significant investment in terms of resource and infrastructure to facilitate plans for expansion both in the UK and internationally.

“Devoted to golf, our clothing has a strong, modern, fashion-forward spirit reflecting our belief that golf is a lifestyle sport,” commented Tamasine Green, Owner and Managing Director of Bunker Mentality.

“As a brand 100% devoted to golf, Foremost is the perfect channel of distribution for us as they truly understand the golf business. Their comprehensive and integrated approach to the market means we will be able to present the brand directly and effectively to their members. Golf is our sport, and therefore golf professionals are our main focus going forward.”

As is the case with all of Foremost’s Approved Suppliers, the group’s members will be able to take advantage of the best possible trading terms for Bunker Mentality products within the industry.

The comprehensive range of services offered by the Berkshire-based group is highlighted by integrated retail marketing that is provided in-store for professionals at the point closest to transaction.

Chris Glenday, Approved Supplier Manager at Foremost Golf, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Bunker Mentality as the latest Approved Supplier joining Foremost in the apparel category.

“It’s clear that the team at Bunker Mentality are devoted to growing distribution with our members, and we’re excited about the brand’s potential within the group.

“I believe that the brand will offer our professionals a fresh, new apparel opportunity, especially for the early adopters; it will also offer our members a great margin opportunity!”

Bunker Mentality is a modern British golf brand that believes ‘style matters’ in golf and is bringing its own unique ‘unapologetically bold’ style influenced by contemporary, trend-right menswear design.

