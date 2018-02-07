BLEC Bounces Back at BTME

BTME 2018 saw BLEC bouncing back and looking bright under the stewardship of Charterhouse Turf Machinery. The range of specialised landscaping and turfcare equipment has been streamlined and re-engineered by the Redexim team to feature a wealth of features. Manager of the BLEC division, Curtis Allen, was on the stand and happily explaining what 18 months of hard work at Redexim has achieved.

In line with demand, the BLEC range has been rationalised to a number of core machines which sit happily alongside, as well as expanding, the current offering from Charterhouse in the UK. Additionally, each of the models in the new BLEC portfolio have been refined and further developed thanks to Redexim’s manufacturing techniques to ensure maximum suitability and efficiency for the market.

One such example of product development is the BLEC Turfmaker, a seeder which uses front castellated rollers to crush lumps whilst producing small pockets to accept the seed. The rear set of rollers than split the shallow ridge formed by the front roller, incorporating the seed evenly in the top 12mm, whilst keeping surface disturbance to a minimum. The Turfmaker has now been updated to include a new seed control rate system, new seed feed mechanism and weight ballast kits, all alongside a new look.

With the machinery developments complete, Charterhouse have also been busy appointing dealers to distribute the range. The wide variety of applications BLEC machines can satisfy requires a new network of dealers, and there has been a great deal of interest – the one criteria being a name renowned for quality and service.

The first new BLEC dealer has been confirmed as Acorn Tractors. Based in Derbyshire, Acorn Tractors stock tractors, mowers and other turfcare equipment from a range of established industry manufacturers. Acorn Tractors Owner Julian Simpson says, “We are delighted to have been appointed as BLEC dealers for the Central UK region. We have been involved with BLEC products for many years, both from using the machinery on contracting projects to selling as well. We look forward to offering BLEC machines for purchase or hire to new & existing customers.”

BLEC www.blec.co.uk