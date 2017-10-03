Birchwood Park G&CC Thriving Following £5 million Development

Membership at Birchwood Park Golf and Country Club, Kent, has soared in the six months following an extensive £5m development which has seen the club become the most comprehensive health, leisure, golf and events facility in the area.

The investment has provided locals with a family friendly, all-encompassing leisure facility, with several new additions to the Birchwood team helping to take the business to the next level.

The popular destination, situated on the outskirts of Wilmington, near Dartford, prides itself on offering a friendly welcome to golfers and non-golfers alike.

Highlights of the new state-of-the-art facilities include a hydrotherapy pool and panoramic sauna in the wellness area, as well as 60 new pieces of luxury gym equipment. A new timetable encompassing 70 classes has also been launched this month.

Since the start of 2017 the number of adult members has gone up by more than 45 per cent thanks, in no small part, to the work of a number of new staff members at Birchwood.

Serina Young joined the club in July as Health and Fitness Manager, with Sandra Tipping taking over as Swimming Co-ordinator the following month and Jude Wijegoonawardena starting as Head Chef in April.

Melanie Drake, General Manager at Birchwood Park Golf and Country Club, commented: “Birchwood Park has always been a bustling club full of activity, and we are delighted to have seen even more people making full use of the new developments in the past six months.

“Our team is very proud of the excellent facilities that we have available here at Birchwood and we look forward to providing excellent service and facilities to members and visitors in the future.”

Birchwood Park Golf and Country Club offers a range of flexible memberships for health and fitness, golf and the country club as a whole. To find out more, visit www.birchwoodparkgc.co.uk