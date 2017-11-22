BIG MAX USA appoints Medi8 to manage US PR

BIG MAX USA has retained British marketing communications specialists, Medi8, to manage its PR in America. Medi8 has been employed by BIG MAX to look after its media buying, PR and social media in the UK for the last 6 years and has been instrumental in establishing the brand in this market. BIG MAX is Europe’s most owned push cart brand and is fast cementing its place as one of the most exciting new brands in the U.S.

Thomas Reiter, owner and founder of BIG MAX, is excited to see where this new partnership will take the brand as it launches its 2018 product range, “Medi8 has been at the heart of our UK business for the last 6 years. They have done a fantastic job raising awareness of the brand and clearly understand our products as well as we do. Their knowledge and experience combined with a fantastic work ethic makes them the obvious choice to help grow the BIG MAX brand in the USA. I am excited to see where this new partnership takes us.”

Medi8 has just celebrated its tenth anniversary and is well known for delivering innovative, integrated marketing campaigns for clients in the UK & Europe. Golf is the heritage of the business but despite working with global clients, this will be the first time the company has managed a solely US-specific campaign as owner Nicole Wheatley explains, “We have had the privilege of working on global launches for brands including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Gore, but this will be the first time we have actively promoted a client to the US market. This new opportunity is extremely exciting and we’ll finally have good reason to speak to some of the amazing journalists we have had the pleasure of meeting at the PGA Show over the last decade!”

Medi8 Limited www.medi8ltd.co.uk

BIG MAX https://bigmaxgolf.com/