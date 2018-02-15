BIG MAX Makes ‘Major’ Progress at Chambers Bay

Europe’s leading golf push cart manufacturer, BIG MAX, is delighted to report on the addition of U.S. Open venue Chambers Bay to the roster of world class venues that choose the brand to provide their rental cart fleet.

The Washington State venue, that was host to the 2015 U.S. Open, joins an illustrious list of names such as the ‘Home of Golf’ St. Andrews Old Course, to choose the BIG MAX Fleet 333C for their rental fleet. Top of the range BIG MAX rentals also feature at Eisenhower Golf Club in Colorado Springs, as well as across all of the courses at St. Andrews’ Links Trust in Scotland, Ryder Cup venue Gleneagles and other notable U.K. courses such as Sunningdale and Kingsbarns.

The decision to invest in BIG MAX rental carts at Chambers Bay was relatively simple as the venue wanted a rental cart that reflected the quality on offer at the course, as Brent Zepp (PGA), Chambers Bay Director of Golf, commented, “The brand we had been using as our pull cart at Chambers Bay was fine but nothing special. When I visited the UK this past summer and saw the BIG MAX three-wheel cart at almost every facility I had to take a look. This cart is going to be a great upgrade for our guest and what’s good for “The Home of Golf” is good for Chambers Bay!”

The Fleet 333C from BIG MAX is the flagship model in the rental fleet range. A soft handle with large storage compartment, 2 Quick Fix and 2 Quick Lok bases for accessories and an ultra-smooth 3 wheel ride show off the cart’s quality, while robust BIG MAX construction delivers long lasting reliability. Optional accessories such as basket with bottle holder, sand bottle holder and advertising sign space complete the offer, making the Fleet 333C an attractive option for any venue.

While the list of BIG MAX rental venues is starting to look like a Top 100 course list, it’s the desire to offer a quality package for every golfer that shines in the venues that choose BIG MAX for their fleet. If you’d like to learn more about the simple, affordable ways to bring quality rentals to your course please contact BIG MAX USA General Manager Mike McHugh at mmc@bigmaxusa.com or on 888-510-0560.

