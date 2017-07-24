BGL Recognised as Top Performing Company in Surrey

BGL has been named as one of Surrey’s top 20 performing companies, with a £10m – £300m turnover range, thanks to the company achieving sustained growth in turnover and profits.

Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO LLP’s analysis of companies with a £10m – £300m turnover has shown that BGL is one of Surrey’s major success stories, reporting impressive growth over the last three years. The award is testament to BGL’s significant contribution to the local economy.

“Companies such as BGL form part of the county’s economic engine and are crucial to our continued success,” commented Kevin Cook, Partner at BDO Guildford.

“BGL is a great example of a business that, led by a strong management team, continues to embrace market opportunities and is well positioned to take advantage of any opportunities that the changing economic landscape presents,” he continued.

BGL was founded in 1926 by members of the Guinness Family and is based at Burhill Golf Club in Walton-on-Thames. 90 years on and the company is now one of the largest and most successful golf course operators in the country with 22 courses across ten locations.

Colin Mayes, Chief Executive of BGL Golf, was delighted with the nomination: “To be named as one of the top 20 businesses in Surrey, a county awash with fantastic and diverse companies, is a real credit to my team here at BGL.

“We’re blessed with strong management and talented staff in every business category; it’s very rewarding to know that our hard work and contribution to the local economy is valued.”

For more information on BGL and its courses, visit www.bglgolf.co.uk

