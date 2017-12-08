Asian Golf Industry Federation Welcomes StayPrime

StayPrime, a leading designer, developer and marketer of proprietary technology products for the global golf, leisure and hospitality industries, has become a member of the Asian Golf Industry Federation (AGIF).

Headquartered in New Delhi with distributors, affiliates and strategic partnerships located in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia, StayPrime Global is a part of the GolfLan Technology Group.

StayPrime Global as a company has been around for more than 10 years, and StayPrime products and their original versions under various brand names have been operating successfully in the Middle East, Europe and North America for all this time.

Dhruv Verma, (pictured) Group Chief Executive Officer, GolfLan, said: “Our management team has over 250 years of combined technology, golf and leisure industry experience.

“StayPrime has had a clean and healthy business relationship with our clients since we began trading, and we pride ourselves on an open and transparent relationship with our customers.

“Becoming a member of the Asian Golf Industry Federation will enable us to further our ambition and vision to progress golf.”

StayPrime’s flagship product is the Elite Pro+, currently the most advanced golf cart fleet management system in the market.

Elite Pro+ GPS can be deployed on any course, any cart, anywhere in the world. The system gives golf course owners, managers and golf directors full control over their fleet of golf carts, and, at the same time, give the golfer easy-to-use information and features that enhance their golf experience.

“We deliver more functionality than any other system and back it up with tools and support to ensure golf facilities maximise their return on the investment,” said Verma.

Eric Lynge, the AGIF’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “StayPrime is at the cutting edge of some tremendous new technology that is helping to broaden golf’s appeal.

“We welcome them to the Asian Golf Industry Federation as a Full Business Member and look forward to seeing further innovations from StayPrime that will add more value and excitement to the industry.”

Asian Golf Industry Federation www.agif.asia