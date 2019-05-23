Arccos receives top media awards

Arccos Golf has been recognised for its latest product innovations by the UK’s top-selling golf publications in their prestigious 2019 ‘Best Gear’ awards.

Picking up a Golf Monthly Editor’s Choice award for the second-year running is Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors that help golfers identify strengths and weaknesses with shot-tracking, and analysis for every club in the bag. This year, the magazine also noted the recent software enhancements – Siri shortcuts and crowd-sourced hole locations – and the impending launch of Arccos Link, to the technology award citation, commenting that: ‘If you want to gain a true understanding of your game, Arccos Caddie is a must-try.’

Armed with data captured over a number of rounds, the Arccos Caddie platform uses artificial intelligence to suggest optimum strategies and club selection for every shot based on a player’s history and that of other Arccos users; it also takes into account wind, elevation and hazard locations.

Available from early summer, Arccos Link is a 25g device that clips onto a belt, trouser or pocket and tracks shots without the need to carry a smart phone.

“For golfers looking to improve their game, Arccos Link coupled with the ongoing software improvements, have evolved what was already a fantastic product,” said Golf Monthly editor Michael Harris. “These products will no doubt transform a golfer’s ability.”

Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors also collected a Gold Award in the Today’s Golfer Awards for 2019.

“For our latest products to be given such powerful recognition by both magazines is very special and adds to the series of similar awards achieved in the US,” said Andrew Turner, Director of Global Sales at Arccos Golf. “The impending arrival of Arccos Link this summer will provide the golfer with total optionality on how they choose to record their shot data and will provide a best-in-class solution.”