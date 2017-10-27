American Golf Tees Off in Grimsby

American Golf is bringing the biggest brands in golf to the heart of Grimsby with the opening of its latest store. The nationwide golf retailer has invested over £80,000 into the store based at Grimsby Golf Centre, equipping it with a state of the art fitting studio and complementing the investment with 6 new appointments to the staff team and more to come.

Upon the opening of the store, new store manager James Duckett commented, “This is a fantastic venue for us to help the areas golfers’ get the best out of their game. The team we’ve put together for the new venue is full of enthusiasm and the facilities are first rate. The 17 bay driving range has been recently refurbished to a really high standard and with access to the best equipment and the latest club fitting technology the future for the new store and the region’s golfers is very bright.”

American Golf has chosen to invest in the Grimsby facility as it is perfectly suited for golfers who wish to invest in their game. In addition to the latest Trackman fitting technology and expert advice on site from a PGA Professional, the venue boasts an 17 bay driving range.

Daniel Gathercole, Director of Marketing & Communications at American Golf is delighted with the venue and is excited for the prospects for the new store, as he explains, “American Golf is on a mission to bring the best facilities to existing golfers and provide expert guidance to anyone wanting to start or get back into the game. We’re proud of our fitting technology, our offer to try any club in the range and even the free lessons we give out. So to open at a venue like Grimsby and to be at the heart of a golfing community is a great chance for us to make an investment into the venue and into the people of the local area.”

The new store, located at Grimsby Footgolf and Driving Range, Cromwell Road, Grimsby, is now open for business. As well as bringing the best equipment in golf to the area there will be a wider product range available through American Golf’s iPad ordering system.

American Golf www.americangolf.co.uk