Al Hamra Golf Club, Rak Appoints Troon International

Troon® the leader in upscale golf course management, development and marketing is pleased to announce their appointment to provide full management services to Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah – the northern most Emirate in the UAE. Part of Ras Al Khaimah’s largest real-estate developer Al Hamra Group (AHG), the premium golf course has risen to prominence since opening ten years ago. The course attracts visitors from around the world, providing the perfect blend of first-class conditions, service and climate.

“Al Hamra is one of the central attractions in Ras Al Khaimah and the Emirates as a whole,” said Mark Chapleski, President, Troon International Division. “The property is the perfect fit for the Troon International portfolio. When you factor in the quality of Peter Harradine’s design and the Al Hamra clubhouse, along with the proximity of thousands of hotel rooms, you have the makings for a very successful and sustainable golf destination.”

The eighteen-hole championship course has been carefully sculpted through four interconnected open water lagoons and desert landscape. The layout has no less than five tee options on each hole giving golfers of all abilities a perfect opportunity to get the most from their golfing experience.

As well as the 7,325-yard par 72 layout, Al Hamra Village offers a host of off course pursuits, attracting guests from all corners of the globe from the golf academy, to a wealth of F&B outlets, including the Bay Sports Bar and Pesto Restaurant, to first-class shopping opportunities within Al Hamra Mall and Manar Mall – the first and largest shopping mall in Ras Al Khaimah, to the Marine and Sailing Club

“The introduction of Troon’s International Division will help Al Hamra enhance its leisure products offering and evolve its global appeal in key feeder markets,” commented Benoy Kurien, General Manager Al Hamra Group. “The destination has enjoyed considerable success since being introduced to the market place and we are ready to enhance and grow our international recognition and operations further.”

Al Hamra Village is framed by a wide range of accommodation options, with nearly 1,000 rooms across four luxury hotels. Visitors can choose from the Waldorf Astoria; an ultra-luxurious space of tranquillity and palatial surroundings, the Hilton Beach Resort; surrounded by landscaped gardens or the Al Hamra Residence and Village; a unique blend of local heritage and modern design, nestled between the golf course and white sandy beach; and the soon to be opened Ritz Carlton Ras al Khaimah, which offers 32 private villas each with their own pool and beach access.

As the focal point for both visitors and residents of Al Hamra Village, the Al Hamra golf course is a great way to kick back, relax and take in the local culture and habitat.

Al Hamra Golf www.alhamragolf.com

Troon www.Troon.com