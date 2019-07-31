59club Food Partner With Draught Cocktail Innovator Gunners

59club, the industry’s leading Sales & Customer Service analysts, with more than 12 years’ experience in the hospitality sector, has announced a partnership with the UK’s premier draught cocktail brand, Gunners to Drive F&B Service Standards

59club’s unrivalled mystery shopper audits and customer satisfaction surveys launched to the Food & Beverage sector in the spring in order to provide comprehensive & totally objective on-line reports, which measure the customer experience in four distinct types of food delivery. They are “Food to go”, “Quick Service”, “Gastro/Brasserie” and “Premium Dining” with supplementary training services available. Each food outlet tested has the option to choose the competitors that they would like to be ranked against, with the objective being to ensure that 59club maximises the commercial opportunity and provide support where necessary. 59club food services play a vital part in ensuring that the desired sales & service standards are achieved.

Further plans set to advance sales & service levels within the Food industry include the launch of an ‘F&B Service Excellence’ qualification for customer facing staff in late 2019. To enable the rapid growth of service & sales performance management tools that are driving standards across the industry, 59club has created a small network of Food & Beverage Partners who share the common goals of wanting to develop products and services that serve to enhance customer experience. Gunners are the first major supporter of this initiative and have put a great offering together for golf clubs to have the drink available to members and guests on draught, in bottle and by portable dispense.

Established in 1842, Gunners is famed for being a distinctive non-alcoholic cocktail. Gunners ‘Saint’, one of the most refreshing summer drinks, includes Ginger Beer, Ginger Ale, Angostura Bitters and a twist of lime, always served over ice. Gunners ‘Saint’ is now accompanied by Gunners ‘Sinner’; a modern, darker version of the classic drink that comes complete with a shot of dark rum, to add a little more punch (4.5% abv). Rather than being hand mixed behind the bar, both drinks are now available in pre-mixed packaging and poured through modern dispense equipment, so that a perfect serve is achieved, every time, in a fraction of the time.

The new pairing has since seen the refreshing, British taste of Gunners added to The Belfry Hotel & Resort, one of the most popular golfing venues in the UK. The fit forged around quality, affords the perfect accompaniment of beverages to meet the demands of both the traditional and modern-day golfer. 59club’s rich heritage in golf saw an early paring with the 4-time Ryder cup host venue some 12 years ago. This year the Resort was crowned 59club’s Ultimate Golf Resort in the 9th annual Service Excellence Awards Ceremony hosted in March 2019 at St Andrews, Scotland – the home of golf.

Simon Wordsworth, CEO of 59club said; “We look forward to a successful partnership with Gunners, set on advancing customer service levels across golf resorts, hotel chains, restaurants and bars. If that wasn’t enough, perhaps to see the famous drink pave its way into more golf bars around the globe will be something we all toast at the first 59club Food Service Excellence Awards Ceremony.”

Whether you favour the ‘Saint’ or the ‘Sinner’, visit www.gunnerscocktails.co.uk to find out more about this unique cocktail.

For more information about 59club’s sales & service performance management tools, contact Mike Bell for all F&B related enquires at mbell@59clubfood.com and Matt Roberts for Golf, Leisure, Spa & Hotels at matt@59club.com

Suppliers interested in partnering with 59club to further advance sales & service within the hospitality industry are urged to contact Paul Walker on behalf of 59club who can be contacted on paulwalker@pwcl.co.uk

