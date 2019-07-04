3 Hammers Academy puts best foot forward with Duca Del Cosma

Premium Italian golf shoe brand Duca del Cosma has agreed a new partnership with 3 Hammers Golf Academy in Wolverhampton that will see its team of PGA Professionals wear and promote its shoes at the Midlands-based complex.

On average, the team of six PGA Professionals at the Academy take 23,000 steps a day while coaching, so they rely on good quality footwear to support them in delivering the best quality service available in the area. The 3 Hammers Academy was voted recently as the No.1 Golf Development Complex in Staffordshire by England Golf.

“That’s why we’ve chosen to partner with Duca del Cosma, as the brand offers a great selection of the best golf shoes on the market and they’re so fashionable too,” said Rob Bluck, Director of the 3 Hammers Golf Academy. “It’s the perfect fit for both 3 Hammers and Duca and all the coaching team are excited to be wearing such comfortable and distinctive shoes on a daily basis.”

Commenting on the partnership, Tony Eccleston, general manager of Duca del Cosma in the UK & Ireland, said: “Being associated with the 3 Hammers Golf Academy complex is a great bonus for the Duca del Cosma brand and will give our latest shoe range a tremendous profile. Apart from the teaching professionals wearing the styles each day, the complex will also feature the brand in its promotional videos, monthly newsletters and social media posts.”

Originator of the spikeless golf shoe in 2004, Duca del Cosma offers golfers a host of different styles, textures, prints and colour combinations in a range sold in more than 30 countries worldwide and crafted exclusively in Europe from the finest quality leathers. As well as conventional styles, the collection includes sneakers and boots in fashionable colours for men and women both on and off the golf course. There are also four new waterproof softspike models for those playing in conditions demanding more grip.

Later this year, the brand is an official sponsor of the European Tour’s KLM Open tournament, held at The International in Amsterdam, home base of the brand.