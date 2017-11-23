Valued partners support EDGA Algarve Open 2017

Leading international golfers with a disability will be teeing off at Pestana Vila Sol tomorrow (Friday, 24th November) in the European Disabled Golf Association’s (EDGA) Algarve Open 2017, which is supported by the Association of Algarve Tourism.

Pestana Vila Sol plays host to EDGA’s flagship event and the final championship of the 14-tournament season for competitive golfers who compete under the banner ‘Golfers First’.

Seventy international players – the largest field of the year – will be battling it out on the challenging Vila Sol fairways and greens; the event supported for the fourth year in succession by the Association of Algarve Tourism, an EDGA Partner.

EDGA Development Manager Mark Taylor said: “This has been a fantastic year for EDGA in terms of the number of international tournaments we have staged, offering far-reaching playing opportunities to competitive golfers across Europe and further afield. It is especially fitting that our final championship will be held at Pestana Vila Sol, a wonderful venue whose staff have looked after our players superbly for all four years of the EDGA Algarve Open.

“This year, also for the fourth time, the tournament is backed by the Association of Algarve Tourism. The Association is known for its inclusive approach as it welcomes all golfers to its resorts and has been a great supporter of EDGA in recent years. A very happy result of this partnership is that many golfers with a disability love to return to the Algarve with friends and family and this reflects very well on the commitment and goodwill of all the team at Algarve Tourism, something which is much appreciated.”

EDGA says that so popular is the end of year tournament that demand from players would have led to a field far in excess of 70 but this maximum number has to be set to finish each playing day in good light at this time of year.

The two-day tournament begins after an official practice day on Thursday (23rd November), which is supported by world-renowned manufacturer PING, also an EDGA Partner. Experts from the PING Tour team will be present on the driving range to demonstrate latest equipment and assist competitors with any questions about custom-fitting.

Another key part of the three days of golf at Vila Sol involves an EDGA coaching session for physiotherapists and coaches from Portugal so that they can assist more people with a disability who would like to try the sport. The investment for this training was secured thanks to fundraising during September’s Portugal Masters, when EDGA was the European Tour’s Official Charity for the tournament.

EDGA is supported by The R&A, the European Tour, the Ryder Cup European Development Trust and 23 of Europe’s national Golf Federations, plus several valued Partners including PING and the Association of Algarve Tourism.

EDGA also continues to have positive relationships with groups including the European Golf Association (EGA) and the International Golf Federation (IGF) as it seeks to help golfers with a disability to reach their playing potential at the highest international level.

EDGA www.edgagolf.com