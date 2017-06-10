St Patrick’s Golf Day Goes With A Swing At Brocket Hall

A gathering of top UK golf travel trade and media converged on Brocket Hall Golf Club this month to help Golf Ireland launch the new season in style with its inaugural Golf Ireland St Patrick’s Golf Day.

Representatives from leading golf travel companies including Golfbreaks.com and Your Golf Travel were joined by journalists from top national, golf and online publications and Irish dignitaries for a day of fun at the prestigious Hertfordshire venue.

After playing 18 holes of golf on Brocket Hall’s impressive Palmerston Course, guests then took the chance to unwind before enjoying a three-course dinner and prize-giving ceremony.

Also among the competitors was Seamus Leahy, marketing director at Fota Island Resort, venue for the 2014 Irish Open on June 19-22, while David Boyce, head of sports tourism for Tourism Ireland, and Tony Lenehan, head of golf tourism for Failte Ireland, took time out of their busy schedules to outline to the media their plans to promote Ireland as a golfing destination over the next 12 months.

Boyce said: “Our golf media day was an excellent platform to highlight our world-class golf to some of the most influential golf journalists in Britain.

“Tourism Ireland hasa busy promotional programme under way to encourage more Britons to consider a golfing holiday in Ireland.We are highlighting the fact that we have some of the very best golf in the world, emphasising ease of access and the value of a golf holiday in Ireland.”

As well as highlighting the Irish Open in June, the event was also organised by Golf Ireland – the golf brand for Tourism Ireland – to help showcase its position as one of the world’s leading golf destinations, including the many links courses along its new Wild Atlantic Way and the Causeway Coastal Route.

In addition, Tourism Ireland’s promotional activity this year will also focus on areas including some of the many local golf competitions taking place this year on course around the island; TV, press and online advertising in conjunction with top online golf tour operators; a presence at events like the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in May; and e-newsletters to a database of more than 10,000 golfers around Britain.

Tourism Irelandwww.ireland.com

Brocket Hall Golf Club www.brocket-hall.co.uk

Tags: Brocket Hall Golf Club, David Boyce, Failte Ireland, Fota Island Resort, Golf Ireland, Seamus Leahy, Tony Lenehan, Tourism Ireland