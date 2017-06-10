Italy ‘ideal’ new destination for European golf travellers, suggests IGTM research

Italy is an ‘ideal destination’ for European golfers looking for their next golf holiday, according to new research presented at the 2014 International Golf Travel Market (IGTM).

The survey, commissioned by Reed Travel Exhibitions, organisers of IGTM, was conducted by SPORTS MARKETING SURVEYS INC. with more than 6,000 core golfers (those playing at least 10 times per year) in the largest European golf markets: France, Germany, Sweden and Great Britain & Ireland.

It revealed a healthy appetite for golf travel to Italy, with 31% of respondents from Great Britain & Ireland, 56% from France, 71% from Sweden and 76% from Germany declaring they would consider the country as a golf holiday destination in the next five years.

Richard Payne, SPORTS MARKETING SURVEYS INC. Senior Manager, said: “Based on these finding, golfers from the markets we surveyed should consider Italy as a new golf destination because, from the top 10 largest golfing nations in Europe, based on course quantity, Italy has the lowest golfers-to-courses ratio, meaning there is less competition for tee-times.”

Peter Grimster, IGTM Exhibition Manager, added: “In terms of wider tourism, Italy is famous for its art, culture, fashion, food and wine, but everyone at this year’s IGTM has seen first hand the opportunity for travellers to come and enjoy exquisite golf as well.

“The country has invested heavily in promoting itself as a new golf destination and it is encouraging to see this reflected in the attitude of golfers across Europe.”

The findings also revealed golfers in each geography rate playing a variety of courses and tee-time availability among the three most important considerations when booking a golf holiday.

IGTM www.igtm.co.uk

Tags: IGTM, International Golf Travel Market, Peter Grimster, Reed Travel Exhibitions, Richard Payne, SPORTS MARKETING SURVEYS INC