Golfers’ Travel Insurance Comes With Added Benefits

Golfers purchasing a new insurance product launched by Million Dollar Holdings (MDH) will benefit from the opportunity to save money with membership of the Million Dollar Club (MDC).

Travel Essentials 4U (TE4U) is a fully comprehensive travel insurance policy, with the option of additional cover to insure against loss of equipment, while even covering the traditional round of drinks at the bar, after the elusive – and expensive – hole-in-one.

Any purchase of one of the TE4U policies ensures customers gain access to the silver level of MDC, a loyalty programme delivering an array of benefits and offers. As well as giving customers the chance to save more than £1,250 per year on household bills, it also affords the opportunity to earn loyalty points against any MDH products, such as insurance, golf breaks, tee times, events and holidays.

The wide-ranging and cost-effective TE4U insurance ensures customers are covered in the event of any unforeseen circumstances thanks to two tiers of protection – platinum and gold.

TE4U’s worldwide cover guards against personal accident and any medical bills, including dental work; cancellation in the event of death, illness or injury; loss or theft of personal belongings, cash or travellers’ cheques; missed or delayed departure; personal liability; and legal expenses in the event of any claims for compensation.

Million Dollar Holdings director Martin Tyrrell explained: “TE4U is the latest product to be launched by MDH and follows on from our hugely successful, tailor-made Golf Insurance 4U policies that offer total peace of mind courtesy of fully comprehensive insurance to cover against any eventuality out on the golf course.

“And our travel insurance offers likewise – total peace of mind. We all need a break at times, but you want to be able to go away safe in the knowledge that you are covered against any outcome, whether that is illness, delay, theft or an accident. And our two-tier polices ensure you can just relax and enjoy a well-earned break with the right level of cover for you.”

TE4U is part of the MDH group of companies. MDH recently formed Golf Insurance 4U, an insurance company specifically for golfers, and incorporated the hugely successful Million Dollar Hole in One (MDHIO) business, and well-established golf tour operators Leisure Link Golf Holidays and Golf Amigos, which now boast more than 100,000 loyal golf customers between them.

Former England striker and three-time Golden Boot winner Alan Shearer, is an ambassador for MDC, which has three levels of MDC membership – platinum, gold and silver. Members receive a personalised membership card, allowing access to the host of other unique offers and exclusive deals.

Travel Essentials 4U www.travelessentials4u.com