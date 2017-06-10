Costa Brava region attracts increasing volume of international golf tourists

The Costa Brava region in north-east Spain has proven even more popular with golf tourists in 2013 than it did in 2012, a study has shown.

The Costa Brava Girona Tourist Board has analysed the total number of rounds played by international travellers in the region over the past two years and discovered that while its domestic market still dominates the landscape (50 per cent) it is increasingly popular with foreign golfers.

Visitors from neighbouring nation, France, have shown the most significant increment with an increase of 8.5 per cent in French visitors making use of the region’s diverse golf facilities.

Among its varied golf destinations, Costa Brava boasts three former Spanish Open venues including the country’s number one course at PGA Catalunya Resort*, near Girona.

Rounds played by golfers from the Netherlands, Switzerland and Scandinavian nations Finland and Norway have risen by more than four per cent and gains have also been made by visitors from established golfing countries: Ireland, the USA and Germany.

Ramón Ramos, Director at Costa Brava Girona Tourist Board, said: “The area is increasingly being recognised as a reputable golf destination, and especially since we were announced the IAGTO Emerging Golf Destination of the Year at IGTM 2000.

“Although competition in Spain is very fierce, numbers of golfers wishing to visit the region is progressively increasing thanks to the concerted efforts and dedicated marketing and promotional campaigns we have put in place letting people know about the diversity and quality of Costa Brava’s numerous golf courses.

“IGTM has proven to be a particularly important event for marketing Costa Brava at an international level.

“In 2013 we return for the fourteenth consecutive year and I look forward to continue broadening awareness of the region’s superb facilities to the global golf travel industry.”

Alternatively, find out about Costa Brava by visiting: www.costabrava.org and www.golf.costabrava.org

*Ranked by Golf World magazine’s Top 100 Courses in Continental Europe listing and www.top100golfcourses.co.uk