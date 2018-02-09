Caddy Rooms to launch within world-renowned PGA Catalunya Resort

Opening its doors on 1 April 2018, Caddy Rooms is an exciting new lifestyle hotel situated within the prestigious PGA Catalunya Resort, home to Spain’s no.1 course.

The launch of the hotel, set within one of Europe’s most coveted leisure destinations, will give visitors a brand-new experience of the resort. Joining the movement of pioneering hotels that are currently reshaping and rethinking the modern-day hotel experience, Caddy Rooms merges sleek design, high-tech features and buzzing communal spaces to create an alternative lifestyle hotel.

Ideally located just 10-minutes from the historic town of Girona and an hour from the vibrant metropolis of Barcelona, Caddy Rooms is an ultra-modern 50-room boutique hotel that offers direct access to the world-class offering of the PGA Catalunya Resort. Characterised by its precise and intelligent design, Caddy Rooms retains a stylish and contemporary aesthetic throughout. With a focus on providing guests with everything they need and nothing they don’t, the hotel marks the first of its kind to open outside of a city location.

Technology is at the centre of the Caddy Rooms experience, ensuring a seamless journey for guests from the point of arrival. Breaking the mould of a traditional check-in, guests are able to do so prior to arrival via the dedicated hotel app or at the iPads situated in the Bar, gaining access to a digital room key and allowing guests to communicate with the hotel and its services at the touch of a button. In addition, guests do not need to check-out at the end of their stay.

Markus Laahanen, director of operations, says: “We are incredibly excited to be launching Caddy Rooms on the magnificent PGA Catalunya Resort this spring. Our goal is to bring something completely new to the destination by offering a fresh take on a lifestyle hotel featuring high design and low-price points. Caddy Rooms will attract those with a millennial mind-set who want a social and flexible hotel environment without compromising on style or substance. Created in response to the needs of the modern-day traveller, the boutique hotel will provide a new view on the resort experience.”

The stylish, design-led rooms have been created to meet the needs of the leisure traveller, providing a flexible space in which guests can tune in or tune out. Featuring the latest high-tech audio and visual gadgets, speedy Wi-Fi and a specially-designed golf storage area, each room also has a balcony boasting unrivalled views over the golf course and beyond, expansive beds and monsoon showers. The bathroom amenities are provided by Lavar, a new Irish brand which is working exclusively with Caddy Rooms.

Large communal spaces at Caddy Rooms create inviting, vibrant social areas in which guests can unwind after a day’s adventures. The restaurant, Lido, serves authentic Italian food in a contemporary, relaxed setting surrounding the pool and deck. The Mediterranean-inspired menu, created using ingredients sourced from the resort’s kitchen garden, boasts an array of mouth-watering rustic pizzas, seasonal oven-cooked dishes, antipasti and daily specials. The bar has an extensive selection of local and international wines, cocktails and beers which can also be enjoyed on the outdoor terrace, while up above, the rooftop terrace provides the perfect vantage point from which to soak up the Girona sunset.

Guests can take the opportunity to create a picnic for the day ahead from the Pure Food Market, and in addition, can indulge in fine dining at neighbouring 5* Hotel Camiral at its signature 1477 Restaurant, or experience a more relaxed affair in The Club Café.

Residents of Caddy Rooms will have access to the outstanding facilities of the PGA Catalunya Resort. Two exceptional golf courses; The Stadium Course, ranked No.1 course in Spain, and the Tour Course, suit players of all levels. Far beyond just golf, other facilities include bicycle rentals, running circuits, outdoor tennis and padel courts, a fishing point and Forest Park, the resort’s own zip line adventure park.

Set in an area of outstanding natural beauty, the PGA Catalunya Resort is also a gateway to explore the diversity of Catalunya, with the backdrop of the Pyrenees and the rugged coastline of Costa Brava. The resort and surrounding area provides the perfect terrain for road biking, mountain biking, while guests can venture further afield on horseback, taking in the breathtaking vistas as they go.

Room rates at Caddy Rooms start at €140 per night in high season, and €120 per night in low season.

Caddy Rooms www.caddyrooms.com.

PGA Catalunya Resort http://www.pgacatalunya.com