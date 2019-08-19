Airport Parking & Hotels Website Highlights Best ‘Tee Before Take-Off’ Venues

For golfers eager to tee off at a UK golf course before heading to one of Europe’s golf courses this autumn, airport parking operator and retailer Airport Parking & Hotels (APH.com) has compared the facilities of 19 golf clubs near 21 of the UK’s airport hotels.

The research is available in the ‘Know Before You Go’ section of the APH website at www.aph.com/golf and compares the facilities, course offerings and green fees for golf clubs situated within a 20-minute drive from an airport hotel serving ten airports in the UK, including Birmingham, Gatwick and Manchester.

For a quick game of golf before catching a flight, three of the clubs located near airport hotels are home to nine-hole courses, with 14 offering an 18-hole course.

Travellers from the West of England looking for an even larger course are in luck, since Stonebridge Golf Club near Ibis Birmingham Airport and Woodspring Golf & Country Club near Hampton by Hilton Bristol Airport both offer 27-hole courses.

For those who want to improve their golf swing, three of the golf clubs located near airports also boast driving ranges, including Styal Golf Club, which is just 10 minutes’ drive from Crowne Plaza Manchester Airport.

Tech-savvy golfers travelling from London can book a session at the indoor golf simulator centre Lets Golf Horley, which is located just a five minutes’ drive from the Holiday Inn Gatwick, and offers three high-definition golf simulators that allow visitors to play on world-famous golf courses virtually against PGA professionals. Similarly, Stockwood Park Golf Centre near the Holiday Inn Luton Airport allows guests to play ‘footgolf’, which is a combination of football and golf.

Green fees for a round at each club ranges from £11 for a weekday tee-time after 3pm at Stockwood Park Golf Centre, which is a 10-minutes drive from Luton Airport. The highest priced option is at Bishop Stortford Golf Club, which is just a five minutes’ drive from Novotel Hotel Stansted Airport and charges £58 per non-members to play the 27-hole course.

For further information on Airport Parking and Hotels (APH) visit www.aph.com or call 01342 859515.