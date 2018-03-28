Volunteer Programme Launched for 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles

The Volunteer Programme for The 2019 Solheim Cup opens up opportunities for more than 1,000 volunteers to share in an incredible experience and help Scotland make the event one of the most successful ever.

The Programme will encourage women and young people in particular to volunteer for the 2019 Solheim Cup as well as allowing both golfers and non-golfers to get involved and get the most out of the experience. This builds on the ambition of creating the most inclusive Solheim Cup to date when it is hosted at Gleneagles in Perthshire from 9-15 September 2019. A Volunteer Support Pot will also be in place to help some volunteers should they need extra help to participate in the volunteer experience.

Anyone interested can volunteer in a variety of areas including Marshals, Scoring, Transport, Administration and Television, where they will have the opportunity to learn about the event and support Organisers delivering the Solheim Cup.

Full details of the volunteering opportunities are available on the website. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer is invited to register their interest by signing up at www.solheimcup2019.com as soon as possible. Interest is anticipated from across Scotland, the UK, Europe and the US and is expected to exceed demand so selection is not guaranteed.

Aileen Campbell MSP, The Scottish Government’s Minister for Public Health and Sport, said: “I am delighted that the Volunteer Programme is being launched for The 2019 Solheim Cup and that it will offer opportunities for those both with and without prior experience of the sport as well as focussing on women and young people. I hope that those who have no previous experience of golf are inspired by the event to be further involved in the game as well as leaving behind a greatly enhanced pool of people with the skills to support future major events in Scotland.

“Volunteering is a terrific way for people to be part of a world-class event experience as well as helping people to develop invaluable skills that they can use in other aspects of their life. We have seen in the past how passionate and friendly volunteers can greatly enhance an event experience and I look forward to Solheim Cup volunteers helping to provide a warm Scottish welcome to spectators at Gleneagles in 2019.”

Recently appointed European Captain and VisitScotland Ambassador, Catriona Matthew, is looking to return the trophy to Europe in 2019 after an inspired USA team retained their trophy by 16 ½ to 11 ½ points, in front of record crowds in Iowa. Catriona said, “Volunteers are one of the most important parts of any golfing event we play in. The pride our Scottish volunteers will take in ensuring visitors and fans experience the very best of Scottish hospitality will be our secret weapon.”

The programme is being led by Liz Taylor, the Head Volunteer. Liz has a wealth of experience in volunteering and is currently involved in the junior coaching programme at Prestonfield Golf Club in Edinburgh where more than 100 children receive coaching each week. Liz was awarded SGU Volunteer of the Year in 2013 and more recently Scottish Women in Sport People’s Champion 2014. Liz said: “It’s a great honour to take up this prestigious opportunity and I’m fully committed in ensuring that all our volunteers both receive a very warm welcome and provide a very warm Scottish welcome to everyone involved in the event.”

Themes of equality, innovation and experience will be thread through all the event’s communications as The 2019 Solheim Cup aims to engage both the traditional golf audience and the wider sport fan, raising the profile of women’s golf both in Scotland and internationally.

The Scottish Government and VisitScotland have been long-time supporters of the women’s game having partnered with the Ricoh Women’s British Open and the recently significantly enhanced Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, which took place as a co-sanctioned LET and LPGA event for the first-time last year.

The 2019 Solheim Cup will not only showcase the stunning assets of Scotland, the Home of Golf, but also build on the legacy of the successful 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles. It will underline that Scotland is the perfect stage for major golf events as it seeks to help inspire a new generation of children to take up the game invented in their home country.

